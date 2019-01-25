Popular Tools for easily Cropping and Resizing images in Ubuntu

While working with images, even as an amateur, we frequently encounter the seemingly simple task of resizing and cropping our image files. Let us first see how cropping and resizing are different from each other.

Resizing Vs Cropping

Resizing an image means changing how heavy the image is. In other words, you can effectively bring down the actual size of the image (in MBs). This way, the image will take lesser space in your storage and can also be easily uploaded or transferred through the Internet without affecting your bandwidth.

Cropping simply means cutting the picture in a way that it fits into the defined frame or dimensions. By cropping an image you can remove extra space, cut-out unwanted areas of an image, improve framing of an image, and also improve focus on one part of the image.

There are numerous tools available on Ubuntu that serve your purpose, but why install the complicated ones when you only have to perform only a few basic image-editing procedures.

In this article, we will give you a brief introduction about all the popular, yet simple, Ubuntu tools that you can use for cropping and resizing your images. We will also explain where you can easily find these tools for installation and how to use them for editing your images. These are the tools we will be talking about:

ImageMagick

gThumb

Converseen

Shotwell

GIMP

DarkTable

We have run the commands and procedures mentioned in this article on a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system.

Note: Whenever you want to install software through the Ubuntu command line, you can open the Terminal application either through the system Dash or the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut. Running the following command before installing software through the command line helps you in installing the latest available version from your added repositories:

$ sudo apt-get update

Using ImageMagick

ImageMagick is a free, and open-source image editing suite for viewing, editing and converting image files.

ImageMagick can easily be installed through the Ubuntu official PPA using the apt-get command. You can run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to confirm installation. Please enter Y and hit Enter after which the software will be installed on your system.

In order to edit an image through ImageMagick, please open it using the following command syntax:

Example:

$ display imagename.type

In our example, we are opening a screenshot of the Ubuntu Applications listing:

The graphical menu of the ImageMagick tool will help you in cropping and resizing your image file. For cropping, you can use the Crop option from the Transform menu. For resizing, you can use the Resize option from the View menu.

ImageMagick can be used to resize images on the command line as well.

Example:

convert -size 200x200 test.png -resize 50x50 new.png

This command will resize the image file test.png which has a size of 200×200 pixels to 50×50 pixels and save it under the name new.png.

If you want, you can uninstall ImageMagick by using the following command:

$ sudo apt-get remove imagemagick

Using gThumb

The gThumb utility is an image viewer, editor, browser, and organizer. It is designed to be well integrated with the GNOME 3 desktop.

Gnome gThumb Image Viewer can be installed through the Ubuntu Software Manager from the ubuntu-bionic-universe repository.

You can also run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install gthumb

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to confirm installation. Please enter Y and hit Enter after which the software will be installed on your system.

You can launch gThumb through the command line by using the following command:

$ gthumb

Or, from the system Dash as follows:

You can import an image in the application and then use the graphical Format menu at the right to crop and resize the image:

If you want to remove the software, you can do so through the Ubuntu Software manager or by using the following command in the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get remove gthumb

Using Converseen

Converseen is a free cross-platform batch image processor that allows you to convert, resize, rotate and flip an infinite number of images with a mouse click.

Converseen, developed by Francesco Mondello, can be installed through the Ubuntu Software Manager from the ubuntu-bionic-universe repository.

You can also run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt install converseen

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to confirm installation. Please enter Y and hit Enter after which the software will be installed on your system.

You can launch the software through the command line by entering the following command:

$ converseen

Or, through the system Dash as follows:

You can open and add images to the application in order to edit & convert them.

When you click on an added image from the right panel, the left Action Panel will help you in editing it.

If you wish to remove the software, you can do so through the Ubuntu Software manager or by using the following command in the Terminal:

$ sudo apt remove converseen

Using Shotwell

Shotwell is an easy-to-use, fast photo organizer designed for the GNOME desktop. It allows you to import photos from your camera or disk, organize them by date and subject matter, even ratings. It also offers basic photo editing, like crop, red-eye correction, color adjustments, and straighten. Shotwell’s non-destructive photo editor does not alter your master photos, making it easy to experiment and correct errors.

Although Shotwell comes by default with all the latest versions of Ubuntu, you can easily install it if your system lacks it.

Shotwell can be installed through the Ubuntu Software Manager from the ubuntu-bionic-main repository.

You can also run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install shotwell

In order to edit an image with Shotwell, right-click the image name from where you have saved it and select Open With Other Application option, and then select Shotwell from the list.

If you want to resize the image, you can select Save As from the File menu and change the size by altering the Scaling constraint and the Pixels value.

If you want to crop the image, select Tools from the Photo menu, and then select Crop as follows:

In case you wish to remove the software, you can do so through the Ubuntu Software manager or by using the following command in the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get remove shotwell

Using GIMP

GIMP is an advanced picture editor. You can use it to edit, enhance, and retouch photos and scans, create drawings, and make your own images. It has a large collection of professional-level editing tools and filters, similar to the ones you might find in Photoshop.

GIMP can be installed through the Ubuntu Software Manager from the ubuntu-bionic-universe repository or through the Snap Store.

You can also run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install gimp

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to confirm installation. Please enter Y and hit Enter after which the software will be installed on your system.

You can launch the software through the command line by entering the following command:

$ gimp

Or, through the system Dash as follows:

The left-side Toolbox-tool options will help you in resizing and cropping an imported image.

If you want to remove the software, you can do so through the Ubuntu Software manager or by using the following command in the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get remove gimp

Using Darktable

Darktable is an open source photography workflow application and RAW developer. A virtual lighttable and darkroom for photographers. It manages your digital negatives in a database, lets you view them through a zoomable lighttable and enables you to develop raw images and enhance them.

Darktable can be installed through the Ubuntu Software Manager from the ubuntu-bionic-universe repository or from the Snap Store.

Or else, you can run the following command as sudo in order to install the software through the Ubuntu command line, the Terminal:

$ sudo apt-get install darktable

The system might prompt you with a y/n option to confirm installation. Please enter Y and hit Enter after which the software will be installed on your system.

You can launch the software through the command line by entering the following command:

$ darktable

Or, through the system Dash as follows:

You can then import the image you want to edit and then crop and resize it accordingly.

So these are some conveniently available, popular and easy to use image editing tools that you can choose from. All these tools will help you in accomplishing the seemingly simple task of cropping and resizing your image files.