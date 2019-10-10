How to install Pepper Flash on Ubuntu

Content on some websites like animations, videos, and games need flash player to be installed and running on your browser. Flash player enables your web browser to run multimedia content. For chrome users, Flash player is already installed but if you are a chromium user, you will need to manually install it. There are many flash players available, but for today’s article, we will use Pepper Flash that is maintained by Google and it is newer than the Adobe Flash player. Pepper Flash is available for both chrome and chromium browsers, but it does not work directly for Firefox. To use it for Firefox, it requires to install an additional package.

In this article, we will see how to install pepper flash for chromium and Firefox browsers. It is really easy to do so let’s get started.

We will use Ubuntu 18.04 LTS OS for describing the procedure mentioned in this article.

Installing Pepper Flash on Ubuntu

Follow the below steps to install Pepper Flash player on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Step 1: Adding the Canonical Partner repository

Pepper Flash plugin is maintained by Canonical Partners repository. We will need to add its PPA to our system repository. For that, open the Terminal by using Ctrl+Alt+T key shortcut, then run the following command as sudo in Terminal:

$ sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://archive.canonical.com/ $(lsb_release -sc) partner"

When prompted for the password, enter sudo password.

Step 2: Update package manager

Now, we will need to update our apt package manager with the new Canonical Partners repository. Run the following command as sudo in Terminal to update apt repositories:

$ sudo apt update

Step 3: Install Pepper Flash for Chromium browser

After adding and update the repositories, run the following command in Terminal as sudo to install the Pepper Flash:

$ sudo apt -y install pepperflashplugin-nonfree

To keep the Pepper Flash up to date, run the following command as sudo in terminal:

$ sudo update-pepperflashplugin-nonfree --install

Step 4: Allow Flash in browser

When the installation is completed, you will need to make sure that the Flash payer is allowed in your chromium browser. Open the browser, and enter the following address in the address bar of your browser.

chrome://settings/content/flash

Then switch on the toggle Ask first (recommended).

Now restart your chromium browser for changes to take effect.

Installing Pepper Flash for Firefox browser

To use Pepper Flash on Firefox, we will need to install browser-plugin-freshplayer-pepperflash. For that run the following command as sudo in Terminal:

$ sudo apt -y install browser-plugin-freshplayer-pepperflash

To view the version of Pepper Flash you are using, run the following command in terminal:

$ update-pepperflashplugin-nonfree --status

That is how easy it is to install Pepper Flash Player for chromium and Firefox on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Now you can enjoy the videos, games and interactive web content on your browser.